Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Short Interest Down 68.0% in June

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Geberit Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Geberit stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.01. 3,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,946. Geberit has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $59.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GBERY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Geberit in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC downgraded Geberit from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Geberit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Geberit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.20.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

