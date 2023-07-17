General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,071 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $15,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,274,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,527,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its stake in General Electric by 1,592.4% during the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,553,000 after buying an additional 1,230,210 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 7,640.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,666,000 after buying an additional 1,168,291 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $114.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.63.

General Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.26. The company had a trading volume of 749,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,656,089. The stock has a market cap of $121.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $112.04.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,481.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust bought 35,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

