General Motors (NYSE:GM) President Sells $381,300.00 in Stock

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

GM stock opened at $40.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.42. General Motors has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $964,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 51,310 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,695 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

