Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Short Interest Down 61.0% in June

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 675,500 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the June 15th total of 1,732,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 112.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Gentera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Gentera Price Performance

CMPRF opened at $1.20 on Monday. Gentera has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

About Gentera

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services.

