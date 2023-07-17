Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.25

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $63.25 and last traded at $63.12, with a volume of 62802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.83.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $293.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Gibraltar Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James B. Nish sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total transaction of $281,352.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at $678,919.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,625 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

