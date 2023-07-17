Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at ATB Capital

ATB Capital upgraded shares of Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$27.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$25.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. CIBC upgraded Gibson Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$25.77.

Shares of GEI opened at C$20.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. Gibson Energy has a one year low of C$20.10 and a one year high of C$26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.44.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.17. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of C$2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.85 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gibson Energy will post 1.7158155 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.66%.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

