Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,018 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $19,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.9% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 46,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 372,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,885,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 651,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,022,000 after buying an additional 17,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.95.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $76.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.06. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.27 and a 1-year high of $89.74. The company has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

