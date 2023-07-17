Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Position Boosted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.3% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned about 0.44% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $47,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 76,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,835,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.49. The stock had a trading volume of 68,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,086. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $88.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.