Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $25.95 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Hormel Foods makes up approximately 1.8% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC owned 0.12% of Hormel Foods worth $25,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,995,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,764,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,214,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,835,000 after purchasing an additional 826,681 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,636,000 after purchasing an additional 547,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HRL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.83. 276,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,080,744. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.62. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.19.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.71.

In related news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,133 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

