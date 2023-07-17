Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $5.15 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 135.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.93.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.42. The stock had a trading volume of 121,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,852. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.20. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.04 and a 52 week high of $189.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,338.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.