Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $7.20 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $7,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $72.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,998,351. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average of $70.17.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

