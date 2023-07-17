Grandfield & Dodd LLC Has $964,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 60,332 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,708,000 after acquiring an additional 189,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on KMB. Barclays raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,120. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.71. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.82%.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

