Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,346 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Atlas Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth about $315,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,349 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $211,662,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,576,328,095.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle Stock Up 0.1 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $116.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $119.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,606,027. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.88. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 52.29%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

