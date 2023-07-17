Grandfield & Dodd LLC Purchases 500 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,663 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Insider Activity

TJX Companies Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,998,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $98.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $86.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.21.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

