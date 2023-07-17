Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 476 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 473,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Unilever makes up approximately 1.7% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $24,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 123,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the first quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Unilever by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 49,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of UL traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.47. 287,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,064. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.44 and a 1-year high of $55.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day moving average of $51.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Unilever Profile

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.