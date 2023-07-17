Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) was upgraded by Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GRT.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$97.25.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of TSE GRT.UN traded up C$0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$78.41. The stock had a trading volume of 55,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$79.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$80.53. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$63.29 and a twelve month high of C$88.58. The firm has a market cap of C$5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.03.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

