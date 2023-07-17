Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 109.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,560 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,929,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,086,000 after acquiring an additional 34,701,040 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,568,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $454,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,264 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $101.18. 7,472,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,809,664. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $120.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.76 and a 200 day moving average of $104.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2777 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

