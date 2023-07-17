Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Invests $129,000 in FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in shares of FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 92.5% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 817,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,964,000 after purchasing an additional 392,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 27.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 130,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 219.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 81,549 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 397.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 79,856 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 25.0% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 199,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 39,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FVCB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.79. 3,131 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,091. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $190.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.74.

FVCBankcorp ( NASDAQ:FVCB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $9.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.71 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FVCBankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

In related news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $62,738.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,093 shares in the company, valued at $216,836.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FVCBankcorp news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 7,161 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $75,118.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,093 shares in the company, valued at $221,265.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 6,103 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $62,738.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,836.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,505 shares of company stock worth $286,371 over the last quarter. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

