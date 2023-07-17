Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.53. Approximately 2,186 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Gray Television Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $910.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.22%.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

Gray Television Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.58%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

