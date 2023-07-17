Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Short Interest Up 161.9% in June

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 161.9% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Grupo Carso Price Performance
GPOVY traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 884. Grupo Carso has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.
About Grupo Carso
