Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Short Interest Up 161.9% in June

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 161.9% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Grupo Carso Price Performance

GPOVY traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 884. Grupo Carso has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

About Grupo Carso

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumer, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, gift shops, restaurants, coffee shops, electronics, and technology and games stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

