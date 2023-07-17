Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.05

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $12.05, with a volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Stock Up 8.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.58.

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.