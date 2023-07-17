Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

SUPV stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. Grupo Supervielle has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $210.56 million during the quarter. Grupo Supervielle had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. On average, analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 21.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Supervielle in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

