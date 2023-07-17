Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.30

Shares of Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 7.30 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7 ($0.09), with a volume of 2978497 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.70 ($0.09).

Gulf Marine Services Stock Up 4.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £71.40 million, a P/E ratio of 356.50 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4.92.

In related news, insider Charbel El Khoury sold 291,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.06), for a total transaction of £14,551.05 ($18,719.99). 66.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gulf Marine Services

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) in the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Europe. It operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, and E-Class Vessels segments. The company offers offshore construction and heavy lifting, accommodation and hotel, well intervention and work over operations, and manpower services for oil and gas industry; and platform maintenance and commissioning, turbine maintenance and commissioning, hotel, crane, and offshore crew transfer services to renewables industry.

