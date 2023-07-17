H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Update

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a growth of 195.2% from the June 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of HNNMY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.44. 29,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,897. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 68.80 and a beta of 1.44. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Company Profile
H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.