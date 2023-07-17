H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Update

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMYGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, a growth of 195.2% from the June 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of HNNMY stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.44. 29,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,897. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 68.80 and a beta of 1.44. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMYGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. HSBC raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Danske raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

