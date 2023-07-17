Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Up 7.8%

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) shot up 7.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.32 and last traded at $41.22. 568,479 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 1,365,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HALO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $162.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.20 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 184.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $527,273,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,140,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,061 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,295,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,033,000 after acquiring an additional 311,370 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after buying an additional 595,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,493,000 after buying an additional 116,290 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.