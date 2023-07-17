Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $55.64

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSE:HPS.A – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$55.64 and last traded at C$55.64, with a volume of 21732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$52.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Hammond Power Solutions from C$29.00 to C$41.50 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$46.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.95. The firm has a market cap of C$497.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Hammond Power Solutions Company Profile

Hammond Power Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells dry-type, cast resin, and liquid filled transformers, as well as wound magnetic products for the electrical and related industries. The company provides control and automation products, including molded machine tool industrial control, industrial open core and coil control, general purpose enclosed, encapsulated control, and energy efficient drive isolation transformers, as well as reactors, DV/DT filters, and motor starting autotransformers.

