Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at UBS Group

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HOG. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Harley-Davidson from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Harley-Davidson in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of HOG opened at $35.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $30.85 and a fifty-two week high of $51.77.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 14.08%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 11.87%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.4% during the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

