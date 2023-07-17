Harrington Investments INC Buys 40 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Graham were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Graham by 240.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Graham by 119.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Graham by 88.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Graham

In other Graham news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $581.63 per share, with a total value of $58,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,128. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Graham Stock Up 0.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Shares of GHC stock traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $564.36. 815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,304. The business has a 50 day moving average of $573.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $598.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Graham Holdings has a 52 week low of $525.58 and a 52 week high of $681.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 113.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 3.64%.

Graham Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 19th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 18th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.80%.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

Featured Stories

