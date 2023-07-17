Harrington Investments INC Cuts Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Harrington Investments INC lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.9% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,575,168,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,631,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,331,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,469,970 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $672,944,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Loop Capital upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.30. The company had a trading volume of 235,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,409. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.21. The company has a market capitalization of $98.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $86.43.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

