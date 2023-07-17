Harrington Investments INC Grows Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust now owns 5,218,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $759,538,000 after purchasing an additional 351,617 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $660,505,000 after purchasing an additional 104,127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,496,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $363,393,000 after acquiring an additional 356,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total value of $5,976,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ECL traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.75. 63,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,377. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.04 and a twelve month high of $189.30. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 52.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northcoast Research downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.93.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

