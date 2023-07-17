Harrington Investments INC Purchases 144 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Harrington Investments INC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 1.2% of Harrington Investments INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 32.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.11.

Deere & Company Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:DE traded up $4.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $419.20. The company had a trading volume of 211,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,979. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $296.95 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $122.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $386.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.65.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,010 shares of company stock worth $35,230,351 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

