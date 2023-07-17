Harrington Investments INC Raises Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZM. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 821.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 2.9 %

ZM traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,669. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.16, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.39. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $119.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $140,142.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $140,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,668,041. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,863 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total value of $185,350.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,693 shares of company stock worth $5,071,012. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.86.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

