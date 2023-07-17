Harrington Investments INC Raises Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Stryker makes up 2.1% of Harrington Investments INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Stryker by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $301.15. The stock had a trading volume of 77,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,756. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $114.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $306.93.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.24.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

