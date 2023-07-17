Harrington Investments INC Takes $230,000 Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Harrington Investments INC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 328 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FICO. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 126.3% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 54 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total value of $791,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,322.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,764 in the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fair Isaac Price Performance

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.14.

NYSE:FICO traded up $4.25 on Monday, hitting $828.70. 4,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,333. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $782.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $711.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $389.83 and a 52 week high of $829.65. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.30). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $380.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.31 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.