Head to Head Analysis: Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) & Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE)

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Splunk has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guidewire Software has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Splunk and Guidewire Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk $3.65 billion 4.94 -$277.86 million ($1.25) -87.16 Guidewire Software $812.61 million 7.90 -$180.43 million ($1.87) -42.18

Profitability

Guidewire Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Splunk. Splunk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guidewire Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Splunk and Guidewire Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk -4.56% N/A -1.23% Guidewire Software -17.63% -12.14% -7.54%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Splunk and Guidewire Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk 0 9 15 0 2.63 Guidewire Software 1 2 6 0 2.56

Splunk presently has a consensus target price of $117.80, indicating a potential upside of 8.12%. Guidewire Software has a consensus target price of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.04%. Given Guidewire Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Guidewire Software is more favorable than Splunk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.6% of Splunk shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Guidewire Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Splunk shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Guidewire Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Splunk beats Guidewire Software on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience. It also provides application programming interfaces, software development kits, and other interfaces that enables its network of third-party developers, partners, and customers to build content, including pre-built data inputs, workflows, searches, reports, alerts, custom dashboards, flexible user interface components, custom data visualizations, and integration actions and methods that configures and extends its solutions to accommodate specific use cases. In addition, the company offers adoption and implementation, education, and customer support services. It sells its offerings directly through field and inside sales, and indirectly through various routes to market with various partners. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc. provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed. In addition, the company offers Guidewire Rating Management to manage the pricing of insurance products; Guidewire Reinsurance Management to use rules-based logic to execute reinsurance strategy through underwriting and claims processes; and Further, it provides Guidewire Underwriting Management, a cloud-based integrated business application; Guidewire AppReader, a submission intake management solution; Guidewire ClaimCenter Package for the London market supports the claims workflow used by London Market insurers and brokers; Guidewire Digital Engagement Applications, which enable insurers to provide digital experiences to customers, agents, vendors, and field personnel through their device of choice; and Guidewire for Salesforce to provide customer information regarding policies and claims. Additionally, the company offers Guidewire Predict, a P&C-specific machine-learning platform; Guidewire HazardHub, that allows insurers to understand, assess, price, and manage property risk; Guidewire Canvas, Guidewire Compare, and Guidewire Explore cloud-native applications; Guidewire Cyence, a cyber-risk economic modeling product; The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

