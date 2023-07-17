Head-To-Head Contrast: VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) & TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI)

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) and TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

VOC Energy Trust has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TETRA Technologies has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and TETRA Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VOC Energy Trust 91.92% 141.98% 141.98% TETRA Technologies 1.08% 14.74% 3.73%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VOC Energy Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A TETRA Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for VOC Energy Trust and TETRA Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

TETRA Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.35%. Given TETRA Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TETRA Technologies is more favorable than VOC Energy Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares VOC Energy Trust and TETRA Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VOC Energy Trust $23.59 million N/A $21.67 million N/A N/A TETRA Technologies $569.39 million 0.88 $7.84 million $0.05 77.20

VOC Energy Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TETRA Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.6% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of TETRA Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats VOC Energy Trust on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres. VOC Energy Trust was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. This segment also markets liquid and dry calcium chloride products; and TETRA PureFlow ultra-pure zinc bromide to battery technology companies. The Water & Flowback Services segment provides water management services for onshore oil and gas operators. This segment also offers frac flowback, production well testing, and other associated services in oil and gas producing regions in the United States and Mexico, as well as in various basins in Latin America, Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

