Head to Head Review: Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN) vs. First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Bay National (OTCMKTS:BAYN – Get Free Report) and First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Bay National has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First of Long Island has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bay National alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Bay National and First of Long Island’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bay National N/A N/A N/A First of Long Island 28.08% 11.24% 0.97%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bay National N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A First of Long Island $146.63 million 1.90 $46.93 million $1.82 6.80

This table compares Bay National and First of Long Island’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First of Long Island has higher revenue and earnings than Bay National.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.2% of First of Long Island shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Bay National shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of First of Long Island shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bay National and First of Long Island, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bay National 0 0 0 0 N/A First of Long Island 0 1 0 0 2.00

First of Long Island has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.39%. Given First of Long Island’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First of Long Island is more favorable than Bay National.

Summary

First of Long Island beats Bay National on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bay National

(Get Free Report)

Bay National Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It offers loans, deposits, investments and other banking and financial services through its subsidiary, Bay National Bank. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Lutherville, MD.

About First of Long Island

(Get Free Report)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and residential mortgage, commercial and industrial, small business credit scored, Small Business Administration, construction and land development, consumer, and home equity lines/loans, as well as standby letters of credit; debit or credit cards; and overdraft facilities. In addition, the company offers life insurance, investment management, trust, estate and custody, retail investment, bill payment, lockbox, ACH, safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, money order, checkbook printing, check, ATM, and online and mobile banking services. The First of Long Island Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Bay National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bay National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.