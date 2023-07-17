Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Short Interest Down 70.6% in June

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 70.6% from the June 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 1.9 %

Heartland Financial USA stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $18.53 and a 52-week high of $27.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

