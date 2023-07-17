Herbst Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Herbst Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Constellation Brands makes up about 2.1% of Herbst Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in Constellation Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.67.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $254.42. The company had a trading volume of 199,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,353. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.10. The company has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.60, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 22.32% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -194.54%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

