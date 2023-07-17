Herbst Group LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Herbst Group LLC trimmed its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Herbst Group LLC owned 0.05% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 308.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,143,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,215,000 after buying an additional 863,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $14,268,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $13,838,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,783,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,773,000 after purchasing an additional 327,988 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

BXMT traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.31. 606,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,644. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $20.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $31.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.36.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.16%.

In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $45,022.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,087,101.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael B. Nash acquired 50,000 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.22 per share, with a total value of $861,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 518,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,927,795.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $45,022.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,101.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,880 shares of company stock valued at $186,367 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BXMT. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.