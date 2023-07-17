Herbst Group LLC Sells 871 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Herbst Group LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF makes up about 1.5% of Herbst Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XME. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 497.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,033.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Shares of XME stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $51.60. 937,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,578,778. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $40.76 and a 52 week high of $59.24.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

