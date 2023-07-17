Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) vs. PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Critical Comparison

PICC Property and Casualty (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) and Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PICC Property and Casualty 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Insurance 0 1 2 0 2.67

Heritage Insurance has a consensus target price of $4.05, indicating a potential downside of 6.03%. Given Heritage Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Insurance is more favorable than PICC Property and Casualty.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

29.9% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Heritage Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PICC Property and Casualty and Heritage Insurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PICC Property and Casualty N/A N/A N/A $19.70 1.39 Heritage Insurance $662.46 million 0.17 -$154.36 million ($4.12) -1.05

PICC Property and Casualty has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Heritage Insurance. Heritage Insurance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PICC Property and Casualty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares PICC Property and Casualty and Heritage Insurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PICC Property and Casualty N/A N/A N/A Heritage Insurance -16.10% -12.89% -0.83%

About PICC Property and Casualty

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Motor Vehicle; Commercial Property; Cargo; Liability; Accidental Injury and Health; Agriculture; Credit and Surety; and Others segments. It also offers accidental injury and medical expenses, short-term health, homeowners, special risk, marine hull, construction, and other insurance products. In addition, the company provides reinsurance, investment and funds application, insurance and claim handling agency, training, information technology and business, and property management services. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Beijing, China. PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited is a subsidiary of The People's Insurance Company (Group) of China Limited.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance. It also provides restoration, emergency, and recovery services; property management, and reinsurance services. In addition, the company provides personal line policies through a network of retail independent agents, wholesale agents, and a partnership with a direct agency, as well as distribute indirectly to retail locations through wholesale agency relationships. Further, it offers personal and commercial insurance policies through a network of independent agencies. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

