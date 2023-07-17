Hickory Lane Capital Management LP Has $4.02 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 4.9% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $495.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,556.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,331.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total value of $1,173,598.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $7.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $471.73. 636,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,045. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $456.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $373.67 and a one year high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.08 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

