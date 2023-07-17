holoride (RIDE) Price Reaches $0.0192 on Top Exchanges

holoride (RIDE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, holoride has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. holoride has a market cap of $13.45 million and $153,980.45 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. One holoride token can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,911.75 or 0.06344729 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00047805 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00019633 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031354 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013646 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com.

Buying and Selling holoride

According to CryptoCompare, "holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01954553 USD and is up 2.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $161,581.85 traded over the last 24 hours."

