Horizen (ZEN) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $114.00 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $114.00 million and $5.88 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.19 or 0.00027194 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00107990 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00045597 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,912,875 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

