Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.71.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HRL. Argus downgraded Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Hormel Foods stock opened at $40.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $51.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.62.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $848,044. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hormel Foods

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 217.1% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Recommended Stories

