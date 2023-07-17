Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,518 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 202.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7,420.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth $151,000.

NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $36.68 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52 week low of $28.18 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

