Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Buys 60,520 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,520 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 4.9% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $19,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 82.3% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 111,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after buying an additional 50,477 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,648,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,414,000 after purchasing an additional 416,502 shares during the period. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Invst LLC now owns 137,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 35,652 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 38,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period.

EFG opened at $97.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day moving average is $92.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

