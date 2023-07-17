Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 71,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $615,000.

NYSEARCA DSI opened at $85.89 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.92.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

