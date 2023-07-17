Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Makes New $84,000 Investment in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,740 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 356.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 8,497 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Lumen Technologies by 327.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

LUMN stock opened at $1.88 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $11.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.87% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Lumen Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LUMN shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.11.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Stories

